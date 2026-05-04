The Patriotic Union seeks to deprive the regional prime minister of extensive powers

According to Kurdpress, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan is filing a complaint against the powers of Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the region, to the Federal Court.

Standard media has reported that according to a special source, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan is considering filing a complaint against Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region.

This action has been proposed because even though the regional government is currently considered a transitional government according to the law, it exercises the powers of a full government.

The Patriotic Union plans to limit a major part of the prime minister's powers through the court if the Kurdistan Democratic Party does not agree to the agreements and demands; In such a way that he cannot make any new agreements, decisions or appointments and only manage the daily affairs of the government within the framework of the Constitution and previous interpretations of the Federal Court.

It should be noted that on May 10, 2026, the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq is scheduled to hear a complaint filed by Taif Sami, the Federal Minister of Finance, against the Prime Minister and the Minister of Justice of the Kurdistan Region. The Iraqi Minister of Finance is demanding the annulment of this resolution by the Federal Court and the transfer of ownership of all government property and assets in the Kurdistan Region - including houses, apartments, administrative buildings and official institutions - to the name of the central government of Iraq.