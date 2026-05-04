Continued delivery of bodies of SDF forces by the interim government

According to Kordpress, Ahmad Helali, the spokesperson of the Presidential Committee of the Syrian Interim Government, announced that the process of handing over the bodies of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) continues and that this process is being carried out regularly.

Ahmad Helali, who is also responsible for the implementation of the December 29 agreement, explained in an interview with Rodav channel about the process of handing over the bodies and the situation of the prisoners that this process has not yet been completely stopped and is still ongoing.

Referring to some delays in the delivery of the bodies, he said that these delays sometimes occur due to the investigation, research and documentation process. According to him, the bodies that have been handed over so far are only those of the SDF and there are no other cases in the process.

The spokesperson of the Syrian Presidential Committee also announced that the exact and final statistics are not available yet. He added that this process is followed through the Ministry of Crisis and Incident Management.

Helali also mentioned the issue of prisoners and said that the current focus is on this case. According to him, the goal is for the prisoners to return to their homes in the near future, and this process is likely to be implemented during this week.