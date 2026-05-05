Yesterday's enemies, today's partners / Mohammad Hadifar

Kordpress

By turning "Anfal" into a commodity for political trade, the Democratic Party is committing cultural suicide. How can the collective trauma of a nation, which is rooted in the foothills of Barzan and the plains of Kurdistan, be dealt with by hosting "Taher Habboosh" and "Izzat Ibrahim" and providing security for the heirs of the Baath regime? Settlement of Baath remnants in "Akri" and "Erbil" regions is a systematic attempt to "normalize crime" and in line with trading with collective trauma and loss of identity. When the executioner and the victim coexist in the same geography, the "meaning of being Kurdish" collapses. This should not be called tolerance, but the "moral insensitivity" of the ruling elites, who have auctioned people's historical memory at the price of tribal survival.

Saddam's daughter Raghad's message of appreciation, who considers herself the heir of the Arab Baath Party of Iraq and is responsible for many movements in Iraq after the collapse of the Baath Party, was not a new thing that was surprising because since the beginning of the collapse of Saddam, there were rumors about the disappearance of many leaders of the Baath Party in Erbil, and the Democratic Party also introduced this presence in line with Arab investment in Erbil. August 1996, which has been established in the history of relations between the Democratic Party and Baghdad, is a document that shows the deep connection between these two parties. The day when the tanks of Saddam's presidential guard, at the invitation of the Democratic Party, crushed the soil of Erbil under their sand to eliminate the internal rival. That day, "betrayal" was disguised as "necessity" and today, the settlement of criminals like "Taher Habboosh" and "Izzat Ibrahim" under the banner of "Arab investment" is the continuation of the same flawed logic. It is very painful to know that "Taher Haboush", the head of Saddam's intelligence, whose hands were covered in the blood of this nation, grew old and died in complete safety in Erbil. While the families of the martyrs are still looking for the torn shirts of their loved ones in the deserts of Nogra Salman, Baath leaders are holding organizational reconstruction meetings in the luxurious villas of Akari and Erbil. After the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003, Erbil region was the safest place for gatherings of the disbanded Baath party, both the Americans and the people of the region knew this. Organizing meetings of the Baath party with the presence of senior officers of this party and active and semi-active secret cells in Akri, Erbil and Tikrit areas was one of the actions of the Democratic Party, which has not been hidden from the views. The announcement of the death of Taher Haboush, the head of Saddam's intelligence in Erbil on 4/3/2026, who was famous for killing Kurds, is a clear document of the settlement and disappearance of the remnants of the party in the Erbil region.

The presence of Baathists in Erbil is an unforgivable strategic mistake. By becoming a "grey zone" for the reconstruction of the defunct Baath Party, Erbil is effectively presenting itself as an "anarchist actor" in the region. This behavior places the region in the "security staple" between Baghdad and Tehran. Dealing with "Raghd" in the hope of gaining influence in the illusory future of Iraq is gambling on the credibility that Kurdistan has spent decades on. This behavior is not diplomacy, but "self-imposed isolation" in the cocoon of Baathism.

Raghad Saddam Hussein's message is an "engineered psychological operation" with which he changed the brand "Erbil; Freedom Castle" to "Erbil; Dictatorship's Backyard". This message was a "media code" to show the world that the claims of genocide and the oppression of the Kurds are only a tool for political blackmail. When the media of the Democratic Party pass over the death of Taher Haboush (the butcher of the Kurds) with silence or with the intention of holding a funeral ceremony, they are actually republishing "Baath propaganda" in the heart of Kurdistan. This is the complete failure of public diplomacy and the media, which has slaughtered the truth at the foot of "party interest."

Now Erbil is becoming a "living museum of contradictions". The movement claiming ownership of the Kurdish issue cannot be "the border of Kurdistan's values" and "the host of chemical heirs" at the same time. Raghad's message of thanks is a "slander" that was engraved on the forehead of Erbil's "open doors" policy. What is the role of 80,000 missing Barzani and 182,000 victims of Anfal with these "new shares"? If Erbil was supposed to become a safe haven for those who dream of returning to the age of terror, then why was all that blood shed? How is it possible to build the "Anfal" museum on the one hand and seek legitimacy from the international forums with the name of 80,000 missing Barzani and hundreds of thousands of genocide victims, and on the other hand, open Erbil's arms to the remnants of the same thinking that turned "Halabcheh" into a mass cemetery? This contradiction has nothing to do with political tactics, but a "strategic degeneration."

Until now, the presence of the remnants of Baath in Erbil was associated with suspicion, but with the appearance of Raghad Saddam next to Masoud Barzani, the ugliness of this relationship was removed and the extensive connection between them was revealed. After this, we must wait for the revelation of more commonalities between the two parties with old enmity and new commonalities. Politics without ethics is the building of BP that will collapse in the first storm of history. If this "disgraceful interaction" is not stopped today, tomorrow there will be nothing left of "climate" nor of "combat honor."