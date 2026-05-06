America is not capable of overthrowing the Islamic Republic

According to the report of Kurdpress, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Al-Madikian, had a telephone conversation with Ali Al-Zaidi, the Prime Minister appointed to form the Iraqi cabinet, this evening, Tuesday, May 15, 1404.

While congratulating Al-Zaidi's election as the official for the formation of the Iraqi cabinet, the doctors emphasized that he should advise the Americans to end the military threat in the region.

The official Iraqi news agency (WAA) reported that al-Zaidi and the doctors agreed to travel to each other's countries.

Al-Zaidi said that Iraq supports the diplomatic path and dialogue to resolve conflicts and curb crises.

Emphasizing that the Americans cannot overthrow the Islamic Republic, the Iraqi Prime Minister announced that the country is ready to mediate between Iran and the United States.