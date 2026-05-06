According to the press, Wang Yi said in this meeting: We are ready to continue our efforts to reduce the intensity of tensions. A complete ceasefire is necessary and inevitable.

He also emphasized: the region is passing through a fateful turn and direct meetings between the two sides are necessary.

Chinese Foreign Minister: US-Israeli war against Iran is illegitimate and illegal.

Araghchi and Wang Yi

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister, also said: We only accept a fair and comprehensive agreement.

Appreciating China's position, especially in condemning the actions of America and Israel, Araghchi called China a close friend of Iran and emphasized that in the current situation, our cooperation will become even stronger.

He said: "The war that has started against us is a clear act of aggression and a clear violation of international laws." We will do our best to protect our rights and legitimate interests in negotiations.