Wide protest in Kobani against the Arabicization of Kurdish names

According to Kurdpress, hundreds of residents and students of Kobani started a march in protest against changing the Kurdish names of the villages and regions of the city. By condemning the policy of Arabizing Kurdish names, the protesters also protested against the appointment of officials without regard to the will of the people.

According to Havar News Agency, this protest rally was held with the slogan "Our language is our identity and Kobani is our pride". The march started from "Zen Azad" square and continued to "Shahid Agid" square.

After a minute of silence, Golu Isa, a member of the Central Committee of the Democratic Party of Syrian Kurds, emphasized that the Kurdish people do not accept the name change of their regions.

"We are here and we will never accept actions that target our will and identity," he said. "We want an orderly integration process and we want the rights of all ethnic groups, especially the Kurdish people, to be guaranteed in the new Syrian constitution."

Isa also emphasized that the Kurdish language and the rights of the Kurdish people should be recognized and added: "The name of this city is Kobani, not Ain al-Arab."

In addition, Sara Khalil, the co-chair of the Council of War Victims' Families in Kobani, announced that the city was liberated from ISIS with the blood of the dead.

"Kobani was liberated by the sacrifice of these people and we will never allow its name to be changed," he said. Our children have been studying Kurdish language for many years, and this language should have an official place in the constitution."

This protest rally ended with the slogan "Kobani is honorable."