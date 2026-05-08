The request of three Kurdish factions of the Iraqi parliament for an independent share

According to Kurdpress, Ali Hame Saleh, the head of the Patriotic Position Movement, criticized the process of forming a delegation to meet with Iraq's "Coordination Framework", and announced that this movement will not participate in any delegation, program or project directed by the Patriotic Union or the Democratic Party.

Emphasizing that "the basis of our work is the interests of the people of Kurdistan", he said: "The patriotic position does not demand any post or ministry from the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, nor does it act within the framework of their agreements."

Ali Hame Saleh added: Three parliamentary factions, including the Patriotic Position Movement, Ittihad Islami and Jamaat Adalat, which have a total of 10 seats in the parliament, have officially requested that an independent ministerial quota be allocated to them, otherwise they will not accept any position or position through the Democratic Party.

Referring to the meeting on Wednesday, May 6, 2024, he said that he was worried about the composition of the delegation, because all the parties of the Kurdistan Region were supposed to meet jointly and without the chairmanship of a specific person or party, with a coordination framework, "not that we go in the form of a delegation headed by the Patriotic Union."

According to him, these three currents have separately submitted an official document of their positions to the coordination framework.

Meanwhile, the three mentioned factions announced in an explanation to the public opinion that the coordinated framework had set a specific time to meet with the Kurdish factions in order to receive their views and plans to participate in the future government. According to these factions, they have presented their joint program separately and as three independent streams, which has been welcomed by the High Committee of the Coordination Framework.

In this statement, it is also emphasized that the delegation was only a representative of these three factions and was not headed by any other person or party from the Kurdistan region.