The Shiite candidate for the formation of the Iraqi government met with the Barzanis

According to Kordpress, on Saturday, May 2, 2026, Masrour Barzani hosted Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi and a delegation from "Coordination Framework". In this meeting, the parties discussed the process of forming the new Iraqi government and how to resolve the differences between Baghdad and Erbil.

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region announced conditional support for the future government and emphasized that this support depends on the final solution of the problems based on the constitution and respect for the status of the region.

He also considered this period as an opportunity to solve the root of differences and create justice in the interaction with the climate.

Meanwhile, Ali Falah Al-Zaidi emphasized that "the power of the Kurdistan Region is the power of the whole of Iraq", announcing his commitment to treat Erbil fairly.

At the same time, Nechirvan Barzani, in a separate meeting with Al-Zaidi, emphasized on strengthening bilateral relations and resolving disputes within the framework of the constitution.

In the continuation of these consultations, Masoud Barzani, in a meeting with the candidate of the coordination framework for the formation of the Iraqi government, considered the implementation of the constitution as the main solution to crises and demanded that all parties adhere to its provisions to maintain the stability of the country.

In these meetings, al-Zaidi emphasized on overcoming past differences, the beginning of a new phase in the relations between Baghdad and Erbil, and the necessity of active participation of all currents in forming a strong government.

Websites and TV stations close to the Kurdistan Democratic Party announced that in these meetings, the Kurdistan Democratic Party was asked to end the boycott of the Iraqi political process and return to participation in Baghdad. This is despite the fact that Ali al-Zaidi's official statement about the meeting with the Barzanis did not mention this issue, and al-Zaidi's trip to Erbil was in the framework of government formation programs and the usual meetings of the candidate for government formation with Iraqi currents.