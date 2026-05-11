More than 200 SDF members are still in the custody of the Syrian interim government

According to Kurdpress, within the framework of the implementation of the January 29 agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian interim government, 1,523 captives have been released from both sides. However, according to available information, more than 200 members of the SDF are still being held in the prisons of the Syrian Interim Government.

According to Hawar News Agency, so far, about 1,32 people imprisoned in the prisons of the Syrian Provisional Government have been released, and on the other hand, 491 prisoners belonging to the Provisional Government who were with the Syrian Democratic Forces have also been released.

The fourth group of SDF-affiliated prisoners, which included 232 people, was released on May 8.

According to previous information received from the interim government of Syria and the autonomous management of North and East Syria, about 200 to 300 SDF members are still at the disposal of the interim government.

At the same time as each stage of release of people in Darband, a group of refugees from Afrin also return to their areas. An informed source announced that after the return of the fourth group of refugees from Afrin, the issue of the release of a new group of people from Darband will also be discussed.