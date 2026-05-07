Tunjer Bekerkhan asked Erdogan to play a more active role in the peace process

According to Kordpress, the co-chairman of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party) in a speech referring to the peace process in Turkey, asked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to play a more active role in this process and said to him: "Let's write history together."

According to Rodav Network, "Dem Party Co-Chairman Tunjar Bekerkhan" spoke about the process of resolving political and peace issues in the Turkish Parliament and emphasized that the continuation of the guardianship policy (appointing a supervisor instead of elected mayors) harms public trust in this process.

Criticizing the government's policies, he said: "Not taking legal steps and continuing to implement the guardianship policy increases distrust in the process. On the one hand, there is talk of the peace process, but on the other hand, there are guardianships and prison sentences that are not accepted by the society.

The co-chairman of the Dem Party also mentioned the situation of Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), like some other political figures, including the Baghcheli government.

Bakr Khan stated: "It is very important to clarify the legal situation and improve the physical condition of Abdullah Ocalan, who is one of the key players in this process.

He added that for the healthy progress of the process, it is necessary to improve communication conditions and the possibility of Ocalan's meetings.

Bekerkhan further emphasized the words of the Baghcheli government and addressed to Erdoğan and said: "The question of the Baghcheli government about the situation of Öcalan is historical. This issue remains unanswered and is awaiting a response from the authorities. We also support Mr. Bahcheli's words about the necessity of legal steps and determining the situation."

He also pointed to Erdoğan's previous words and added: "The president said that those who bring the process to a conclusion will go down in history. We also say that history will record those who are brave. Mr. Erdogan, let's write history together."