The disarmament of the PKK and the government's legal actions must proceed simultaneously

According to Kordpress, "Tunjar Bekerkhan", the co-chairman of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party), in a conversation about the current process in Turkey, announced: "A consensus has been formed for peace. The People's Republican Party (CHP) has played an important role in this process reaching today. The solution in which the CHP is present will be placed on a stronger foundation. The responsibility for peace is not only on the Dem Party. Disarmament and legal measures must proceed simultaneously." In an interview with Cumhuriyet newspaper, Tunjer Bekerkhan, the co-chairman of People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party), spoke about the process called "Turkey without terror" by the president's coalition and "call for peace and democratic society" by themselves, and explained about the speed of progress of the process, the view of the people, the role of the main opposition and his speech in the special session of the parliament on April 23.

Referring to the slowing down of the process in the recent period, he said that before evaluating the speed, one should pay attention to the important developments that will be recorded in history. He said that in the world's experiences of peace and conflict, it is almost unprecedented that "the pyramid has been turned upside down." According to him, in the early stages, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) disbanded itself and the weapons were not just silenced, but burned. He considered this action as a decision that "closed the way of armed return". According to him, this group has put aside weapons and chosen democratic politics and announced that they want to "come from the mountains to the plains". He added that this message was clear and irreversible.

He said that the parliament did not remain indifferent to this historical call and for the first time in the history of Turkey, such a broad political consensus was formed and even a commission was formed to solve the Kurdish issue and peace. He did not consider these developments "small" and considered them a sign of the will to overcome decades of suffering and damage.

Bekerkhan said that the delay in legal reforms has caused weakness in the process. He added: "The biggest problem is the lack of a legal basis for this process."

He emphasized that disarmament and legal measures should not proceed one after the other, but simultaneously. He also pointed to recent positive signs: the April 23 speeches in the parliament, the reception afterwards, the proposal of the "Peace Monitoring Council", the plan proposed by the Bahceli government, and the message of the Turkish president that "there is no turning back from this path."

He said that the reports of the commission should not be kept in the archive and should become a law. According to him, their goal is a lasting peace for the whole of Türkiye, not short-term political gains.

He said that people are demanding concrete measures and are worried about the delay in legal measures. They also raise questions about the continuation of some policies, such as the appointment of guardians, arrests, and the state of prisons.

Bakr Khan said that peace is not an issue that is only on the shoulders of one party and all parties, civil society, women, youth and different groups should play a role in it. He also called for a more active role of the parliament.

He noted: "Assessing that the CHP is completely against the process is incorrect, and this party has provided important support to the peace process despite the pressures." He considered the role of the CHP and its presence in the parliamentary committee to be important.

In the end, he emphasized that the republic should not be rejected, but should be left out of the government's limited view and entrusted to the people in a real way. "Their goal is the equal participation of all groups—Kurds, Turks, Alevis, Sunnis, women, youth, and workers—in a common future," he added.