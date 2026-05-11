Syria's double standard in dealing with Kurdish and Turkish languages

According to Kurdpress, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the removal of the Kurdish language from official signs in the Kurdish cities of northern Syria, at the same time as the continued free use of the Turkish language in areas under the influence of groups supported by Ankara, has provoked a wave of anger and protest among the Kurds.

According to this report, during the recent days, the cities of Haskeh and Qamishlo witnessed tension and protest after the removal of Arabic-Kurdish bilingual signs from the justice building. The Ministry of Justice of the transitional government of Syria removed these signs and installed signs only in Arabic and English. An action that was described by the protesters as "deliberate removal of the Kurdish language from official institutions."

According to local activists, following public protests, in Qamishlo, the Kurdish language was once again restored along with Arabic on the signs of the justice building, but tensions continued in Haskeh. In this city, a government delegation installed an Arabic-only sign two days ago, which was later pulled down by Kurdish youth.

Ahmed Al-Hilali, the deputy governor of Haskeh, responded to these protests and announced that the judiciary is an official government institution and according to the constitution and current laws, Arabic is the only official language of the country. He considered this issue to be a part of "the government's sovereignty and public order."

However, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights emphasized that the Turkish language is still visible on official signs in cities such as Afrin, Jarablus, and Seri Kani; Areas under the influence of groups supported by Türkiye and now integrated into the structure of the Syrian army. This issue has provoked widespread criticism about the "contradiction of banning the Kurdish language in predominantly Kurdish areas and the freedom to use the Turkish language in other areas."

This human rights organization also reminded that these actions are taking place while talks and understandings are going on between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Damascus Transitional Government. According to this institution, the removal of the Kurdish language is also in conflict with the provisions of Government Decree No. 13; The decree that previously recognized the use of the Kurdish language and culture in Kurdish-majority areas.