Kirkuk-Ninewa oil pipeline will be activated in a month

According to Kurdpress, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil has announced that the Kirkuk-Ninewa oil pipeline, which is located outside the Kurdistan Region, will be ready for operation in a month.

Draw Media wrote: Basim Mohammad Khazeer, deputy of the Iraqi Ministry of Oil, announced that the ministry is completing the Kirkuk-Ninewa oil pipeline, and it is expected that this pipeline will be ready for operation within the next month.

The Deputy Minister of Oil of Iraq told the official Iraqi News Agency: This pipeline is located outside the borders of the Kurdistan Region and the oil export capacity through it reaches 350,000 barrels per day, but it is difficult to achieve this amount in the current situation. Because the capacity of the transmission line between Basra and Kirkuk is limited.

He added: "The proposed technical solution is the implementation of the strategic project of Basra-Hadithah in the future."

Basim Mohammad Khazeer also said about the process of exporting oil through the Strait of Hormuz: Before the recent developments - the war between America and Iran - Iraq used to export 3 million 400 thousand barrels of oil per day, while the actual amount of production reached 4 million 200 thousand barrels. He emphasized that if the Strait of Hormuz is reopened, the Ministry of Oil will be able to restore oil exports to their previous normal status within a week.

He also mentioned that logistics processes are still ongoing and two tankers have been loaded and are waiting for the arrival of two more tankers. According to him, the departure time of the ships directly depends on the stability of the security situation.