12 May 2026 - 11:47

Iraq denied the reports about the secret Israeli base in its territory

Iraq denied the reports about the secret Israeli base in its territory

Iraqi Service and the Kurdistan Region - Iraq's Joint Operations Command rejected reports about the existence of a secret Israeli base in the west of the country and emphasized that there are no unauthorized forces or illegal military bases in Iraq.

According to Kurdpress, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced that there are currently no unauthorized forces or illegal military bases in Iraq.

It also noted that Iraqi forces engaged an unidentified, unauthorized group in the Karbala desert in March with air support.

This reaction was raised after The Wall Street Journal, citing several American officials, reported that Israel had established a secret military base in the deserts of western Iraq to support the Israeli army during airstrikes against Iran.

News ID 160716

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