Iraq denied the reports about the secret Israeli base in its territory

According to Kurdpress, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced that there are currently no unauthorized forces or illegal military bases in Iraq.
It also noted that Iraqi forces engaged an unidentified, unauthorized group in the Karbala desert in March with air support.
This reaction was raised after The Wall Street Journal, citing several American officials, reported that Israel had established a secret military base in the deserts of western Iraq to support the Israeli army during airstrikes against Iran.
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