Determining 15 seats in the Hasakeh Province in the Syrian Parliament; 10 elective seats and 5 appointed seats

According to Kurdpress, based on the new mechanism of formation of the Syrian parliament after the fall of the Assad regime at the end of 2024, out of the total of 15 seats in Haskeh province, 10 seats will be appointed through local committees and 5 seats will be appointed by Ahmad al-Shara.

According to Havar news agency, local sources announced that the distribution of seats in Haskeh province has been determined within the framework of the process of forming the new Syrian parliament. According to this report, out of a total of 15 seats allocated to this province, 10 seats will be elected through local committees and 5 seats will be appointed by Ahmad al-Shora.

After the fall of the Baath regime in late 2024, the process of electing and appointing members of the Syrian Parliament began in September 2025. In this framework, the Supreme Election Committee has been formed and has implemented preparations for holding parliamentary elections at the provincial level.

The Syrian Parliament (Majlis al-Shaab) has a total of 210 seats. According to the government, 140 members will be elected through local electoral boards and 70 other members will be appointed.

According to the available information, the process of selecting and appointing representatives has been completed in all Syrian provinces except Haskeh and Sweida.

In Haskeh province, the Supreme Election Committee has announced the formation of local committees in the cities of Haskeh, Qamishlo and Derik. These committees will be responsible for preparing the process of electing members of parliament at the regional level.

Mechanism for selecting representatives

After the formation of electoral boards and the finalization of the list of candidates, the process of electing parliamentarians begins. These delegations will select members of parliament in their regions and then send the results to the Supreme Election Committee so that the names of the elected people will be officially announced.