The officials who say that we have not given weapons to the Kurds are wrong

According to Kurdpress, the American president once again emphasized his claims about sending weapons to the Kurds and said that American military officials who deny this are "wrong."

."Those officials are wrong," Trump said in response to a reporter's question about his recent statements

Rudaw reporter asked Trump: "You said yesterday that you gave weapons to the Kurds to deliver them to the Iranian protesters, but an American military official denied this and the Kurdish groups also say that they did not receive any weapons."

In response, Trump only said: "Officials make mistakes."

Earlier in the White House, the President of the United States claimed that the Iranian people want to come to the streets, but they do not have weapons, and Washington thought that the Kurds would transfer these weapons, "but they disappointed us. The Kurds just take, take and take."

Since the beginning of the war, Trump has repeatedly criticized what he called the refusal of the Kurds to hand over weapons to the Iranian protesters. This is while the Kurdish parties insist that no weapons have reached their hands.