How should the Kurds deal with Trump's accusations?

Kordpress

Draw Media wrote: At this stage, the Kurds can start their movements in several ways, which include:

First: US Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)

According to this law, any Kurd who has American citizenship, or any organization that has a license to operate, or legal centers that lobby for Kurdish parties, or any American newspaper and journalist, and research centers and think tanks, can submit a request to obtain a clue through this law! However, according to this law, some principles are excluded, including: national security and secret programs of the CIA (CIA) and a few others! But it will be a good start to move and take a position; Because if any information is obtained in this way, several scenarios will occur, which are most likely as follows:

First: the scenario of existence of documents

If there is an official plan for such a weapons shipment, it should be in the logistics documents of the Pentagon, the State Department, and even in the CIA's plans. In that case, even if all the information is not given under the pretext of protecting national security secrets and a small part is presented, it will be proof that such a program existed! But if there is no evidence, it proves that Trump is probably either mistaken or deliberately trying to smear (discredit) the Kurds!

Second: Finding the truth through the Senate Foreign Relations Committee

This committee has its influence and power in the formulation structure and how to implement the foreign policies of the United States of America. Therefore, the regional government should focus on how to find and appoint a senator for this mission! Because this committee can call the officials, or ask for an explanation, or even ask for secret reports from the agencies. Along with putting this committee to work, there should also be a good civil lobby through the media, research centers and Kurds living in America to create more pressure to take these measures.

Third: How do the Kurds provoke the tools of diplomacy and violation of neighboring sovereignty?

How can the Kurdish lobby turn the following topics into daily topics for American media and research centers? Including:

The Kurds are a non-state actor, so even if this action exists and the weapons are kept, the Kurds have done the right thing; Because this type of action is against the sovereignty of Iraq and this work was not done to preserve the sovereignty of Iraq. Because in the end, such a duty would expose the Kurds to the responsibilities of their own country's constitutional provisions, and they would also be exposed to the accusation of violating Iraq's sovereignty; It is a priority for the Kurds to keep themselves away from these problems, not their commitments to America.

Will these words of the American president become a factor for Iran to target the Kurdistan Region? In the meantime, aren't civilian people and civilian infrastructure the targets of Iran's drones and ballistic missiles? Doesn't it create more hatred between the Kurds and other Iranian people?

According to international law and even the legal principles of the United States of America, it is not allowed to give weapons to civilians for any reason. Especially when the names of the protesters are mentioned; When a protester receives a weapon, doesn't he lose the characteristic of being a protester? Is this not an action against the sovereignty of the neighboring country?

There are many other diplomatic moves that can be worked on. These above-mentioned movements are the need of this stage and the Kurds should not keep their hands tied and consider it insignificant. Because it is possible that these accusations by Trump are more to distance the Kurds from the new map of the Middle East and design a weaker position for them.

Therefore, it is the right of the Kurdish parties to use their lobbies and channels so that they can explain to their friends at least a logical explanation and (show) the powerlessness of the Kurds in the events and the lack of options. Because the friends of the Kurds, especially those in Congress, have the right to be transparent so that they can defend the position and rights of the Kurds in the future of the region!