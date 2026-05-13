Foreign interference has delayed the formation of the Iraqi government

According to Kordpress, he said in a conversation with reporters that the process of forming the future federal government headed by Ali Al-Zaidi is expected to be postponed until next week, and he considered the main reason for it to be international and regional interference.

Shahwan Abdullah also said that the division of ministries between the three main streams of Iraq, including Shia, Kurd and Sunni, has been completed, but some obstacles have prevented the parliament from voting for the cabinet.

He added that some parties want to participate in the new government, but they are not allowed, and despite these restrictions, they still insist on active participation in the cabinet. He considered this a reference to the "American veto" against the participation of armed groups in the Iraqi government.

The head of the faction of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in the Iraqi Parliament emphasized that if the final agreement is not reached tonight, the process of the vote of confidence in the government will be postponed until next week.