Israel's expansionism is the main problem of regional stability and security

According to Kurdpress, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan assessed the recent developments in the region in a joint press conference with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha on Tuesday.

Fidan emphasized in this meeting: "Israel's expansionism is still the main problem for the stability and security of our region."

He pointed out that the challenges in the Persian Gulf region should not under any circumstances cause the Gaza issue to be forgotten.

Türkiye's Foreign Minister stated that the ceasefire violation in Gaza has reached its highest level and called for the international community to immediately deal with this crisis.

He also pointed out the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz and said: "Not using the Strait of Hormuz as a weapon is as important for regional stability as it is for the global economy."

Fidan, while declaring his support for the efforts to ensure the security of passage, considered Türkiye's main priority to implement peaceful and diplomatic solutions to reopen this international waterway.