Without practical steps from the Turkish government, the process of democratic integration becomes meaningless

According to Kurdpress, Mustafa Karasu, a member of the Leadership Council of the Confederation of Kurdistan Communities (KCK), announced in an interview that the time has come to take practical steps in the process of "Peace and Democratic Society" and emphasized: "If the Turkish government does not take any practical steps, democratic integration will lose its meaning."

Mustafa Karasu, a member of the KCK Leadership Council, spoke in a special program on Media Khabar TV about recent developments, the peace process, the dissolution of the PKK and the future of the Kurdish issue in Turkey.

At the beginning of his speech, referring to the value of the month of May in the Kurdish movement, Karasu honored the memory of the killed and executed figures of the Kurdish and leftist movements in Turkey and said that the current struggles are the result of the sacrifices of those who have lost their lives over the decades.

He then referred to the PKK's recent decision to dissolve its organizational structure and end the armed struggle, calling this development a "historical event". According to him, the movement that has been fighting for more than 50 years has now entered a new stage and replaced armed struggle with the path of "democratic politics."

Karasu emphasized that the main goal of this process is to solve the Kurdish problem and make Türkiye democratic. He said: "We responded to Abdullah Ocalan's call for peace and a democratic society and even declared a unilateral ceasefire, but now it is the turn of the Turkish government to take concrete measures."

Criticizing the Turkish government and the Justice and Development Party, this member of the KCK leadership council said that the necessary steps have not been taken to advance the peace process and the statements of government officials are not enough. "After a year and a half, it's not enough to just talk," he added. If practical action is not taken, this process will be meaningless."

Karasu also considered the issue of Abdullah Ocalan's status as one of the main axes of the peace process and said that it is not possible to solve the Kurdish problem without recognizing Ocalan's political status. He emphasized that preventing meetings with Öcalan and limiting his communications is a sign of the continuation of Türkiye's past policies towards the Kurds.

He further welcomed the recent words of the Baghcheli government about the need to clarify the situation of Öcalan, but said that these positions will make sense when the government and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan turn it into practical measures.

Karasu also criticized the Turkish government's recent dealings with the opposition, especially the pressure against the CHP, and said such an approach would reduce social support for the peace process.

In another part of his speech, he described the discussion about the disarmament of the PKK forces as "exaggeration and political demagoguery" and said that if the legal and democratic basis is provided, it will be possible to continue the political path without weapons.

In the end, Karasu called for the provision of conditions so that Abdullah Ocalan can communicate freely with the media, politicians and public opinion, in order to prevent the spread of rumors and contradictory interpretations.