The World Food Program has reduced emergency aid to Syria by 50%

According to Kordpress, the World Food Program (WFP) affiliated to the United Nations announced that due to the lack of funds, it is forced to reduce its emergency food aid to Syria by 50% and also to stop a part of the bread support program that benefited millions of people.

This UN agency, whose headquarters is located in Rome, announced in a statement that its activities in Syria will be significantly reduced. According to this decision, the number of people covered by emergency aid will decrease from 1.3 million people to 650 thousand people.

WFP has emphasized that despite the relative reduction in conflicts since the end of the Syrian civil war, about 7.2 million people in the country are still facing severe food insecurity.

This organization also announced that it helps more than 300 bakeries in Syria by providing wheat.

"The reduction in WFP aid is simply due to a lack of funds, not a reduction in needs," said Marian Ward, WFP's Syria director. He added: "This is a critical moment for Syria. "The recovery process remains fragile, the needs are extensive, and we are forced to leave part of a vital support network."

The WFP has also warned that the lack of funds will also affect Syrian refugees in neighboring countries such as Jordan and Lebanon.

According to WFP Regional Director Samir Abdel-Jabbar, vulnerable families in the region are facing the simultaneous effects of protracted crises, rising costs and reduced aid.

At the end of this statement, it is stated that about 189 million dollars of funds are needed to continue and resume the current aid programs in Syria during the next six months.