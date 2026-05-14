Serving Iraq was not easy, but we made the country stable

According to Kurdpress, in his farewell message, Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, referring to the performance of his government, stated that serving Iraq was a difficult but honorable responsibility and that his government was able to bring the country to a stage of internal stability that, according to him, was unprecedented in the past few decades.

Al-Sudani emphasized that the main program of his cabinet is focused on fighting corruption and reducing poverty, and added that the Iraqi people, with all their spectrums and components, are satisfied with the performance of the government.

The Prime Minister of Iraq also announced that the amount of investments in the country has exceeded 114 billion dollars and said that Iraq's foreign debt has decreased from 13 billion dollars to 10 billion dollars.

According to him, his government has managed to repay more than 19 thousand billion dinars of domestic debts.

Referring to the service and infrastructure sector, Al-Sudani said that Iraq's electricity production has reached 29,000 megawatts and 22 new hospitals have been completed. He also announced that his government has ended the phenomenon of "stopped projects".

He added that Iraq has reached the stage of self-sufficiency in wheat production and despite the financial crisis, necessary support and facilities have been provided for farmers.

The Prime Minister of Iraq also announced the construction of 12 new bridges and the implementation of 16 strategic transportation projects in Baghdad, and at the end he emphasized that they will support the new Iraqi government and will stick to this position.