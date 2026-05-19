According to Press, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed reporters on Monday evening after the cabinet meeting: "The aftershocks of the crisis that started with the attacks on Iran continue in many areas. "We are facing a multifaceted uncertainty, fuel prices are still volatile, inflation has increased in many countries of the world, supply chain disruptions have not yet been repaired and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has not yet been resolved."

According to the report of "Anatolia" news agency, the President of Turkey continued, referring to the American and Zionist regime's war against Iran and its economic consequences, and emphasized: "The full extent of the damage caused by this shock wave that hit the world like a tsunami is not yet fully known. It is a fact that every war creates its own economy; It means that every war has winners and losers. But with the war against Iran, this situation has exceeded the tolerable limit and has reached destructive dimensions in terms of global economic prosperity."

Erdoğan further added: "In many parts of the world, unresolved crises and endless conflicts are not only caused by the stubborn attitudes of the conflicting parties, but also by the significant role, influence and subversive efforts of parasites who profit from the crisis." "Like any country integrated into the global economy, we are somehow affected by every event, whether positive or negative, that happens abroad."

The United States and the Zionist regime started aggression against Iran on March 9 of last year, while indirect talks with the American side were going on, and Iran, in response to the aggression against the country's territory and self-defense, carried out Operation Sadeq 4 by targeting American bases in the region and specific targets in the occupied territories.

The Zionist regime is governed by a "fascist mentality".

In another part of his statement, the President of Türkiye stated that the Zionist regime is governed by a "fascist mentality" and called on the international community to take action against the illegal actions of this regime.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized: "Today, we once again witnessed how Israel is governed with a fascist mentality. "Israeli forces attacked the Samud Global Fleet, which was carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, and they did it in international waters."

He added: "I strongly condemn this act of piracy and banditry against the passengers of this fleet, consisting of citizens of 40 different countries, and today, I emphasize once again that Turkey stands by the people of Gaza and those who extend a helping hand to Gaza."

Erdogan noted: "We call on the international community to finally take action against Israel's illegal actions that ignore international laws and norms."

"Samoud Global Fleet" announced today in an urgent announcement that its ships were directly attacked by Zionist forces. This fleet confirmed that the communication with the ship "Manki" was completely cut off after the occupation regime forces attacked it.

This fleet, with the participation of 54 ships, set off from the Turkish city of Marmaris, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, last Thursday. The aim of this new effort is to break the siege of the Zionist regime on Gaza