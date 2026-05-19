Trusting Barzani is the biggest responsibility and honor of my life

According to Kurdpress, Ribaz Hamlan, the candidate of the Kurdistan Democratic Party for the post of the Iraqi Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, could not get the vote of confidence from the Iraqi parliament members.

On May 14, 2026, the Iraqi parliament had put the review of the cabinet composition and the vote of confidence on the ministers of the new government on its agenda, during which Hamlan failed to get the necessary vote.

After this failure, he published a message and wrote: "Mr. Barzani's trust is the biggest responsibility on my shoulders and the highest position and status for me."

He also emphasized: "I swear to the great God that I will remain on your path, message, plan and holy goals until the last moment of my life and never bow down to any enemy, opposition or storm."