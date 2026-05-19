19 May 2026 - 09:36

Ribaz Hamlan:

Trusting Barzani is the biggest responsibility and honor of my life

Trusting Barzani is the biggest responsibility and honor of my life

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Service - Ribaz Hamlan, the candidate of the Democratic Party of Kurdistan for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development of Iraq, after failing to get a vote of confidence from the parliament, emphasized by publishing a message that Mr. Barzani's trust is the biggest responsibility of his life and will remain in his path and plans until the last moment of his life.

According to Kurdpress, Ribaz Hamlan, the candidate of the Kurdistan Democratic Party for the post of the Iraqi Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, could not get the vote of confidence from the Iraqi parliament members.

On May 14, 2026, the Iraqi parliament had put the review of the cabinet composition and the vote of confidence on the ministers of the new government on its agenda, during which Hamlan failed to get the necessary vote.

After this failure, he published a message and wrote: "Mr. Barzani's trust is the biggest responsibility on my shoulders and the highest position and status for me."

He also emphasized: "I swear to the great God that I will remain on your path, message, plan and holy goals until the last moment of my life and never bow down to any enemy, opposition or storm."

News ID 160780

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