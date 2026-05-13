Arrest of Sheikh Murshid Ghaznavi by Jordanian security forces

According to Kurdpress, "Sheikh Murshid Ghaznavi", one of the well-known Kurdish religious and social figures in Syrian Kurdistan, has been arrested in Jordan by the country's security forces. Meanwhile, no official explanation has been published about the reasons for this action.

According to Sharpers news agency, this arrest took place in Jordan, but no official explanation about the legal or security basis of this action has been published yet.

Meanwhile, the family and relatives of Sheikh Murshid Ghaznavi are anxiously waiting for official information about his condition and fate. He is one of the prominent and well-known religious figures in Syrian Kurdistan, who is known for his national positions and emphasis on unity among Kurdish currents.

The arrest of this religious figure has caused reactions in social networks and among his fans, and some observers have also called for diplomatic efforts to clarify his legal and health status.

According to published information, Sheikh Murshid Ghaznavi had entered Jordan after returning from Norway and was supposed to return to Syria from there. It is also said that he planned to give a speech in a large gathering of Kurds in support of the Kurdish language, and the main speech of this ceremony will also be delivered by him.