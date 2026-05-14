Trump's accusation against the Kurds has no basis

According to Kordpress, James Jeffrey, the former special representative of the US for Syrian affairs and one of the senior officials of the Donald Trump administration, described the recent statements of the US president against the Kurds as "baseless" and said that these claims will not have any practical consequences.

At the "Iraqi Dialogue" meeting of the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington, Jeffery said in response to Trump's words about "the theft of American weapons by the Kurds": "No one but Donald Trump himself thinks that the Kurdish partners of America have done something wrong."

Trump had previously claimed that the Kurdish groups have taken over some of the weapons. He also said: "The Kurds let us down. "They just take and take and take and only fight when they get paid."

James Jeffrey, who served as the US special representative for Syria affairs for two years in the Trump administration, rejected these statements and said that the US president often speaks without considering the truth of his statements.

He added: "Trump says these things; "He often speaks without thinking about whether these claims are actually true or what the implications are."

The former American diplomat also emphasized that no official action or follow-up will be done in relation to these claims and said: "Until there is no follow-up - and there won't be - there is no need to worry about this issue."