Using the word "Kurdistan" in the peace process is not appropriate

According to Kordpress, "Mohammed Ochom", advisor to the President of Turkey, announced in a new note that the so-called "transition of Turkey without terrorism" will proceed under a new framework and under the direct supervision of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Baghcheli government. Referring to developments related to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), he spoke about the dissolution of this group and its disarmament process, and emphasized that the main goal of this process is the complete end of terrorism; At the same time, he described the use of the word "Kurdistan" as "political and ethnic" and warned against its use in the political environment.

According to Rodav Network, "Mohammed Ochom" today in a note entitled "The final stage in Turkey's transition process without terrorism" referred to the so-called peace process and wrote that the Turkish government has started this process within the framework of a new paradigm and this path is being followed under the direct supervision of "Receb Tayyip Erdogan" and "Baghcheli's government".

Ochum also claimed that the call of "Abdullah Ojalan" on February 27, 2025 was made on the basis of "integration with the government and society" and with the approach of "one government and one nation".

According to him, democratic politics is accepted as the only legitimate way of struggle, and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) also decided to dissolve itself on May 12, 2025, and held a ceremony to burn weapons on July 11 of the same year.

Ochum further referred to the report of the "National Unity, Fraternity and Democracy Commission" in the Turkish Parliament and said that this commission completed its final report on February 18, 2026. According to him, in this report, the necessity of guaranteeing the complete disarmament of the members of this organization and also the approval of a temporary and special law is emphasized.

Erdoğan's adviser also said that in this process, the society should not get the impression that the issue of "amnesty" or "judicial immunity" is on the agenda.

In another part of his speech, he mentioned the use of the word "Kurdistan" by Ahmad Turk and said: "The word Kurdistan is an ethnic political tool and its use will be problematic for the unity of Turkey."

Ochum emphasized that the main goal of this process is only "the complete end of terrorism" and according to him, giving different meanings to the dialogue process can harm the transition process.