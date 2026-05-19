Ankara and the Kurdish movement are preparing a new "roadmap".

According to Kurdpress, the new movements in the peace process between the Turkish government and the Kurdish movement have once again increased the hopes that this case will enter a more organized stage. The official confirmation of continued contacts between Turkish government institutions and former leaders of the PKK, the release of reports about the development of a new "road map" as well as the new proposals of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Govt Baghçeli show that the process, which has been stagnant for months, has now entered a critical phase.

These developments occur after Kurdish political currents have warned in the past weeks that the peace process has stalled and eroded due to the lack of reciprocal steps from Ankara.

Tolay Hatem Ogulari, the co-chairman of the People's Democracy and Equality Party (DEM), on May 15, in an interview with Ilke TV, clearly confirmed that the contacts between the Turkish government officials and the former structures of the PKK have never stopped.

"The talks have not stopped," he said. We have said this from the beginning. These meetings and calls are ongoing. But whether these negotiations can overcome the current deadlock or not, it will be determined in practice."

Hatem Ogulari further referred to a report in a newspaper close to the "Turkey" government, which claimed that the Turkish Intelligence Organization (MIT/MIT) contacted the former leaders of the PKK in Qandil and asked them to provide a clear road map for the phase after the dissolution of this group within ten days.

He emphasized that the advancement of the peace process requires a comprehensive legal and legal framework, and he did not consider this process to be merely a security issue, but described it as a part of Türkiye's democratization process. According to him, "Diyarbakir must achieve peace and Istanbul and Ankara must also achieve democracy."

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made his most detailed statements about the peace process in recent weeks while returning from Kazakhstan on May 16. He announced that the Turkish intelligence service is trying to speed up the disarmament process and announced the development of a road map based on consensus in the parliament.

Erdogan said: "Our intelligence organization is working to speed up the process of laying down weapons. This road map should be implemented with a constructive and solution-oriented approach.

The media close to the Turkish government have also reported in recent days that the peace process has entered a decisive stage. According to these reports, talks are underway to coordinate the proposals presented by the Kurdish movement with the plans of the security and government institutions of Turkey in order to start a new phased timetable for the disarmament and complete dissolution of the PKK structures.

At the same time, the calls to Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned PKK leader in Amrali prison, have also continued.

The most important development happened on May 18 and by the Baghcheli government. A politician who has played a pivotal role in reviving the peace process in recent months.

In a detailed conversation, Aghchili expanded his previous proposal to establish a "coordinating office for the peace and politicization process" and talked about creating a broader institutional mechanism.

He announced that the so-called "terror-free Türkiye" has now reached a critical stage and needs a new roadmap and initiative. According to Bagcheli, although the dissolution of the PKK and the ceasefire were historic steps, the communication gap between the government and the group is now hindering the progress of the process.

The leader of the Nationalist Movement Party proposed that Abdullah Ocalan from Amrali prison take the role of "coordinator" of the process of disarmament and dissolution of the PKK. He emphasized that this role does not mean giving Ocalan an official or legal status and will not change his life sentence.

Baghcheli said that the purpose of this mechanism is to prevent the formation of branches and new armed groups after the dissolution of the PKK; An issue he compared to the experience of the "Irish Republican Army" (IRA) and the emergence of the "Real IRA" group after the Northern Ireland peace process.

He clarified: "The coordinator of this process will be Abdullah Ocalan, the founder of the dissolved PKK. "This position is defined solely to ensure the complete dissolution of the organization and all its branches."

According to Baghcheli's proposed plan, in addition to the coordination office, the parliament's supervisory commission with the presence of representatives of all parties, the supreme council for the leadership of the process of dissolution and national unity headed by the vice president, and the coordination center for combating terrorism will also be formed to manage information and counter propaganda.

In the end, he emphasized that this mechanism does not mean negotiation or giving concessions to the PKK, nor does it make Öcalan the official representative of the Turkish Kurds, but it is designed only for the purpose of implementing the "declared will" of this group for its complete dissolution.