Stopping the media campaign against the Patriotic Union after Masrour Barzani welcomed the initiative of the Islamic Union

According to Kurdpress, Masrour Barzani met with Salahuddin Bahauddin on May 18, 2026 in Erbil.

Bovar News wrote: This meeting was held after the recent initiative of the Islamic Union of Kurdistan to reduce political tensions in the Kurdistan Region. An initiative whose aim is to bring the views closer and calm the political atmosphere between the parties.

During this meeting, Masrour Barzani welcomed the initiative of the Islamic Union and officially issued an order to stop the media campaign against the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

This action is considered as a step towards calming down the political atmosphere of the Kurdistan region and providing the basis for the reactivation of the parliament and the formation of the new cabinet of the regional government.

Salahuddin Bahauddin also met with Bafel Talabani yesterday and in that meeting he also raised the initiative of Jamaat Adalat.