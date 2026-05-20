The failure of the peace process with the Kurds will cause Erdogan's political downfall

According to Kordpress, Cengiz Chandar in an interview with "Amargi" magazine on the sidelines of the "Peace and Social Freedom Session" said that until about a month ago, he was cautiously optimistic about the existing process, because there were not enough objective signs for the real progress of the peace process. However, developments in recent weeks have changed his assessment.

He emphasized that the current trend cannot be analyzed solely within the framework of Türkiye's domestic policy and regional developments also play a role in its formation. According to Chandar, Abdullah Öcalan, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Dolat Bahceli are the three central figures of this process. Öcalan is at the center of the process, Erdogan has opened its political path with his knowledge and consent, and Bahceli, by playing the role of "safety valve", maintains the balance within the ruling coalition and prevents the government institutions from resisting the process.

Chandar also named Ebrahim Kalin, the head of the Turkish Intelligence Organization (MET), as one of the key figures in this process and said that his transfer from the presidential spokesperson to the head of the MET was accompanied by the claim that the new peace process was his "intellectual project"; An issue that, from Chandar's point of view, means Erdogan's direct support for this project.

He described Abdullah Ocalan's February 27 statement about the dissolution of the PKK and abandoning the armed struggle as a part of the same political path, and said that the next decision of the PKK to dissolve itself is a continuation of the same process.

However, Chandar emphasized that ending the armed conflict is different from solving the Kurdish issue. He said: "Is the right to education in the Kurdish language recognized?" Has the definition of citizenship changed? Has some kind of legal status been accepted for the Kurds? no "The Kurdish issue will not be resolved without the democratization of Türkiye, but ending the armed conflict is possible even in a non-democratic country."

He also pointed to the uncertainty about the legal framework for the return of PKK armed forces to social and political life and said that it is still not clear how thousands of members of this disbanded structure should enter the society. The representative of the Kurdist Dem Party of Turkey, referring to the pictures of the laying of weapons, said: "They did not hand over the weapons or bury them, but burned them." Because a buried weapon can always be brought out again.

Chandar considered the recent words of the Turkish officials and the atmosphere in the parliament as a sign of the continuation of the process and pointed to the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the battle of Kot al-Amara in the parliament; A battle in which the Turks, Kurds and Arabs fought against the British in the form of the Ottoman army. He emphasized that the reappearance of these historical references is not accidental.

In another part of his speech, he described the use of the title of "founding leader" by the Bahceli government for Abdullah Ocalan as an important change in the political literature of the Turkish nationalist trend and said that this issue has made it more difficult to return from the current trend. Chandar added: "Can Erdogan stop the process? yes But if he does such a thing, it will mean his own political elimination."

According to him, Bahceli actually gave the message to Erdogan that if the issue of the status and rights of the Kurds is not resolved, the process will not continue and if the process collapses, Erdogan will not be able to continue his political path.

This Kurdish politician also emphasized that the Kurds have become decisive actors in the political structures of the region in the new Middle East. Referring to Syria and Iraq, he said that the Kurds cannot be left out of any future political equation.

"The Kurds have become a dynamic and decisive force in the Middle East today," Chandar said. They do not necessarily establish an independent state, but the survival of the existing states has become more and more dependent on the role of the Kurds." In the end, he said: "The Kurds should not lose their self-confidence. The self-confidence of the Kurds will not only bring benefits for the Kurds themselves, but also for Türkiye and the entire region.