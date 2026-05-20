Details of the new initiative of the Islamic Union to break the political impasse of the Kurdistan region

According to Kurdpress, "Mustafa Abdullah", a member of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Union of Kurdistan, explained the details and reasons for this initiative in an interview with Window.

Referring to the current situation of the Kurdistan Region, he said, the evaluation of the Islamic Union shows that the region is on the verge of a deadlock.

According to him, the end of the legal term of regional institutions, including the parliament and the government, deep differences between political parties, as well as the increasing weakness of regional institutions against Baghdad, are among the most important reasons for this situation.

Mustafa Abdullah emphasized that the Kurdistan region has become weaker day by day due to following "two different policies" towards Baghdad; Meanwhile, the government has been formed in Baghdad, the parliament is active and the president has been elected.

He added that these factors made Salahuddin Bahauddin, the Secretary General of the Islamic Union, propose the idea of ​​this initiative in the political office, which ultimately led to the preparation of a three-pronged memorandum.

A member of the political office of Ittehad-e-Islami said about the implementation of this plan: "We will start a dialogue with all parties and we will start this process from the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, because they are the root of the problems in the first place."

He also announced that his party is waiting for the response of the Democrats and the Union, but at the same time, he plans to hold a meeting with other parties with parliamentary seats. Because one of the main axes of this plan is to activate the parliament of Kurdistan and determine the government formation strategy for the parties that want to participate.

In response to a question about the existence of previous talks with the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Mustafa Abdullah denied any previous negotiations, but said: "Salahuddin Bahauddin, the Secretary General, has a meeting with the Democratic Party, and in that meeting, intensive discussions will be held about the contents of the three-pronged memorandum."