the representatives not going to the parliament is a betrayal of the oath they took with the Koran.

According to Kurdpress, Kamal Kirkuki, a member of the political office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, said in an interview with Kurdistan24 about the state of the parliament of the Kurdistan Region: Currently, 49 seats constitute the majority of the parliament, and any party that can guarantee the support of 49 seats can form a cabinet.

Criticizing representatives who do not attend parliament meetings, he said: "Every representative who does not attend parliament meetings should resign so as not to violate the oath he took."

Kirkuki added: "If the Patriotic Union does not appear to reactivate the parliament, the responsibility is on them, and in that case, the Democratic Party will take any action that is in its interest."

He also asked all the representatives to attend the meetings to activate the parliament and said: "The representatives are responsible to history, God and their conscience for the parliament to remain closed."

A member of the political bureau of the Democratic Party emphasized: "The representatives have sworn to fulfill their duties, but now that they are not going to the parliament, it means that they are acting against the oath they took with the Koran."

Kamal Kirkoki went on to say that the representatives should enter the parliament and elect the speaker of the parliament and added: "The representatives should go to the parliament and continue their duties and not listen to any political party."

In the end, he clarified: "If the representatives do not go to the parliament and do not fulfill their duties, they are guilty."