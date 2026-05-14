No legal steps will be taken without the complete disarmament of the PKK

According to Kurdpress, in the meeting of the general assembly of the Turkish Parliament, the proposal of the opposition parties to review the legal steps related to the process of solving the Kurdish issue was discussed. The opposition parties demanded that the government initiate the necessary legal measures without delay, but the Justice and Development Party (AkParty) reiterated that the main condition for any legal action is the complete disarmament of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Today, the Turkish Parliament reviewed the proposal of the "Yeniyol" party regarding the assessment of the final stage of the settlement process and the review of legal measures related to it. However, there was a disagreement between the government and the opposition about the timing and implementation of these measures.

Bulent Kaya, the deputy of the Yeni Yul party faction, called for the immediate implementation of the recommendations of the parliamentary commission on legal reforms. He criticized the government's approach and said: "We don't consider it right to make democratic steps conditional on the laying down of weapons." The judgments of the Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights must be implemented and the guardianship system must be ended. These are human rights and should not be turned into political bargaining tools."

Meanwhile, Sarukhan Oluç, a representative of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Demparty), called for the immediate amendment of Türkiye's Law on Execution of Sentences and Anti-Terrorism Law. He emphasized that these reforms should be done as soon as possible.

Okan Konuralup, a representative of the Republican People's Party (CHP) also announced that despite all the obstacles, this party will continue its efforts to achieve peace.

On the other hand, Junit Yuksel, head of the judicial commission of the parliament and representative of Istanbul from the Justice and Development Party, explained the government's position in response to the criticism. He said that no new legal action will be taken until the PKK's formal dissolution and disarmament are confirmed by government institutions.

Yuksel stated: "The most important step in this process is the laying down of weapons and the dissolution of the PKK." Legal steps can be taken only after the official confirmation of this issue. There is no going back from this process."

After the discussions, the opposition parties demanded a vote on the proposal, but Parvin Boldan, the deputy speaker of the parliament, announced that the number of representatives present was not enough to make the meeting official. As a result, the parliament session was stopped and it was decided to reconvene on Thursday at 14:00.