The apparent activation of the parliament and the legalization of the "two-office" system may lead to the collapse of the climate!

According to Kurdpress, Yusuf Mohammad Sadegh, the former speaker of the Kurdistan Parliament, in a note on the occasion of the anniversary of the Kurdistan Parliament elections, warned about the current situation of the region and announced that the legalization of the "two-office" system and the apparent activation of institutions may lead to the complete collapse of the region.

In this note, reviewing the conditions of the formation of the Kurdistan region after the 1991 intifada, he emphasized that the formation of the regional parliament and government was the result of a series of international, regional and domestic developments. including the collapse of the socialist bloc, the defeat of the Saddam regime, the migration of millions of people and the issuance of Security Council Resolution 688.

The former Speaker of the Kurdistan Parliament said that the people of Kurdistan went to the polls on May 19, 1992 with the hope of building a system different from the Baath regime, but the civil war and internal conflicts thwarted those hopes and turned the Kurdistan Parliament into a paralyzed institution.

Referring to the experience of the "change movement" and his tenure as president of the parliament, he announced that efforts were made to strengthen climate institutions and reduce the distance between the people and the government, but the "de facto party powers" prevented this process and even closed the parliament for two years.

Youssef Mohammad Sadegh added that today the majority of people have lost their trust in the governance system of the region and the participation rate in the elections has reached less than half of those eligible.

He also warned that the international and regional conditions that had provided the basis for the formation of the region have now changed, and in the current unstable situation of the Middle East, any internal or external developments can put the Kurdistan Region at risk of collapse.

The former Speaker of the Kurdistan Parliament emphasized that solutions such as the apparent activation of the parliament and regional government, under the shadow of the dominance of a particular party, will not solve the problem, and legalizing the situation of "two administrations" is also a kind of "escape to the past".

According to him, returning to this situation will not necessarily return the climate to the era of "two governments" from 1996 to 2006, but may lead to the complete collapse of the climate.

In the end, Yusuf Mohammad Sadegh stressed that the only way to save the climate is to implement a "comprehensive package of reforms" including the real unity of the climate, the revival of institutions, the formation of non-partisan military and security forces, the independence of the judicial system, and the creation of a transparent and national economic system. Otherwise, a "dark and uncertain" future will await the climate.