The Prime Minister of Iraq condemned the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE

According to Kurdpress, the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Ali Falah Al-Zaidi, presided over the first meeting of the National Security Council of this country and emphasized on continuing to improve the readiness and capabilities of all security agencies.

This council condemned the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE and clearly stated that the Iraqi government categorically rejects the use of its territory or airspace to invade Arab and regional countries.

According to the announcement of the official Iraqi news agency, the council decided to form a special committee to negotiate with Saudi Arabia and the UAE to investigate these attacks.

Al-Zaidi ordered that if the use of Iraqi territory is proven, legal action will be taken against all the culprits and emphasized that the government will not tolerate any person or group that threatens the security of Iraq or the brotherly countries.