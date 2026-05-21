The Democratic Party and the Justice Party of Kurdistan emphasized on reducing differences and protecting the climate

According to Kurdpress, Fazel Mirani, head of the executive committee of the political office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, after meeting with a delegation of the Kurdistan Justice Jamaat, emphasized the need for cooperation and coordination between political forces for the protection and development of the Kurdistan Region.

After this meeting, Mirani announced: "Both sides reached a better understanding today. "We left the past aside and focused on what we should do today and tomorrow to protect this climate and meet its needs."

The head of the executive committee of the political office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party emphasized: "Our national and patriotic responsibility is not to allow the enemies to take advantage of these opportunities and weaknesses."

Meanwhile, Abdul Sattar Majid, a member of the political office of the Kurdistan Justice Party, said about this meeting: "The purpose of our trip and meeting with the political office of the party was to make our relations with the party better and stronger."

He also pointed to the current political situation of the region and added: "In this situation, although we are not present in the parliament and we still believe that the elections should be held again, but now we consider it appropriate that the parliament should be activated again and the government should be formed."

The statements of both sides are raised while the consultations between the parties of the Kurdistan Region have increased to reduce political tensions, activate the parliament and form a new cabinet.