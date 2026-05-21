According to the report of Kurdpress, quoted by the Russian publication "Trisis O'Dvar and My Polk", Samand Aliyevich Siyabendov" in Kurdish, Semendê Elî Siyabendov", a senior officer of the Red Army and one of the Yazidi Kurds of the Soviet Union, was born on November 20, 1909 in the village of Asanjan in the Kars region - which at that time was part of the Russian Empire and today is located in Turkey. After studying at the Soviet Institute of Oriental Studies in Leningrad, he joined the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, and before World War II, he worked as the first secretary of the Party Committee of Alagiaz region of Armenia.

With the beginning of World War II, he entered the Red Army on June 28, 1941 and fought on various fronts against Nazi Germany. Syabandov participated in the battles for the defense of Tula, the Moscow counterattack, the Belarus operation, the liberation of the cities of Bryansk, Gomel, and Bobruisk, as well as the crossing of the Nareff River by Soviet forces in Poland. He was wounded twice during the war.

His most important military role dates back to September 1944; When he took command of a combat group composed of infantry, armored and artillery forces in the heavy battles of the "Desbunds" region in Poland, he managed to repulse several counterattacks of the German forces. In this operation, hundreds of German soldiers were killed and several enemy tanks were destroyed. Because of this performance, he was awarded the title of "Hero of the Soviet Union" on March 24, 1945.

After the war, Syabandov also worked in the political structure of the Socialist Republic of Armenia and for some time was a representative of the Supreme Council of the Soviet Union. He was also active in the field of Kurdish culture and published a Kurdish-Armenian dictionary and wrote several literary works in Kurdish.

He died on November 14, 1989 in Yerevan and was buried in Tokhmakh cemetery.

Samand Siyabandov's achievements and military awards:

"Courage" medal (Za Otvagu) - January 22, 1942

"Red Star" emblem - July 9, 1942

"Red Flag" badge - August 1, 1943

Second Class "Patriotic War" badge - November 30, 1943

The second insignia "Red Flag" - July 27, 1944

First Class "Patriotic War" badge - February 19, 1945

Hero of the Soviet Union "Golden Star" medal - March 24, 1945

"Lenin" badge - March 24, 1945

First Class "Patriotic War" badge (version commemorating the 40th anniversary of victory) - April 6, 1985

Siyabandov was one of the few Yezidi Kurds who received the highest military award of the Soviet Union, and his name still has a special place in the historical memory of the Kurds and Yezidis of the former Soviet Union.