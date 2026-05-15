Dem Party's "Step for Peace" march will be held in Turkish cities at the same time

According to Kurdpress, People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party) announced that on May 16 (Saturday) it will hold marches with the slogan "A step for peace" in different cities of Turkey and Kurdish regions.

According to the Mesopotamia News Agency, the Democratic Party stated that the purpose of these gatherings is to demand legal and judicial measures in the framework of the "peace process and democratic society" and emphasized the need to recognize Abdullah Ocalan's position.

According to the announcement of this party, the city of Ankara will also be one of the main points of holding this march. It is expected that members of the party's provincial and city representatives along with a large number of citizens will be present in this gathering.

The participants in Ankara are supposed to gather at 18:30 in front of the "Human Rights Monument" on Yüksel Street and then move towards "Parliament Park".

Fatih Kanat, the co-chairman of the Ankara Democratic Party's provincial representation, stated that the purpose of this movement is to march towards the parliament, in which the necessary legal framework should be formed, according to him. He also pointed to the process that has been going on for more than a year and a half, and said that this party is trying to use all its capacities in the path of realizing peace.

According to him, the goal of this political and social movement is to achieve peace in which justice, truth, freedom and democracy are taken into consideration at the same time.