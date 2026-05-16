The official start of the work of the new government of Iraq

Shia Sudani and the official start of the new cabinet was done.

According to Kurdpress, the first meeting of the Iraqi Council of Ministers was held on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

This meeting was held hours after the official ceremony of handing over and transition of power between Mohammad Shia al-Sudani and Ali al-Zaidi; A ceremony in which Al-Zaidi officially assumed his responsibilities as the Prime Minister of Iraq and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

After the official ceremony, Ali al-Zaidi held the first meeting of his cabinet and the new Iraqi government has practically started.

In his first speech after taking office, Ali Falah Al Zaidi announced: "We will do our best to fight corruption."

The Iraqi Prime Minister also emphasized the continuation of service projects and said that his government "will not stop the projects related to the improvement of water, electricity and roads in any way."

Al-Zaidi further considered the realization of "equality and justice" as one of the main priorities of his cabinet and added: "Iraq is going through great challenges and we will do our best to improve the lives of citizens."

Meanwhile, the official start of the new Iraqi cabinet has entered the implementation phase after the parliament's vote of confidence in the government of Ali al-Zaidi, and the new government has now fully taken over the responsibility of running the country.