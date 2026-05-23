The Democratic Party does not believe in the principle of partnership and joint work

According to Kurdpress, Saadi Pire, a member of the political office of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, criticized the process of negotiations to form the new cabinet of the Kurdistan Region and announced that the Kurdistan Democratic Party has not even accepted the Patriotic Union as a "younger brother".

In a conversation about the political differences between the regional parties, he said: Since 1992, there have always been differences over the formation of the government and the distribution of power, and the main problem was not the lack of a plan and draft, but the inability of the parties to reach an agreement and not believing in political partnership.

Saadi Pire stated: "Each party thinks that its share is small and therefore no agreement is reached. "In fact, no one believes in true partnership."

He also pointed to the process of negotiations between the Democrats and the union and said: "At the beginning of the talks, we tried to reach a common point of view and all issues were discussed without red lines, but when the responsibilities were divided, disagreements started."

A member of the political office of the Patriotic Union added: "The union considered the Democratic Party as an older brother and had agreed that its share would be even greater than the government, but the Democratic Party did not even accept the union as a younger brother."

He also emphasized that the Democrats did not even accept their political alliance with the new generation and the main problem is the monopolistic view of the Democratic Party.

Saadi Pireh said: "Democrats in Iraq want agreement and balance, but they do not accept it in the Kurdistan Region and think that they alone should lead the process of agreements."

He went on to criticize the way the ministries were divided and stated: "They want to keep the governance, economic and technical ministries for themselves and leave other departments to other parties."

In the end, he clarified: "The union does not accept anything as charity and wants a real partnership in the administration of the Kurdistan region."