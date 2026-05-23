New tension between Damascus and the autonomous administration

According to Kurdpress, the education committees in Syrian Kurdistan witnessed a new tension over the name change of schools in recent days. An issue that faced the opposition of the education management in the areas under the control of the autonomous management.

According to Hawar news agency, the interim government of Syria prepared a list of new names of schools in the northern and eastern regions of Syria, including Qamishlo, and sent them to the educational institutions of the region. However, the education administration of the region did not accept this list and in a countermeasure, it returned its proposed list to Damascus.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education of the interim government of Syria has announced that it plans to change the names of its affiliated schools. An action that has once again faced the opposition of school management.

According to reports, the interim government of Syria has proposed to change the names of some schools after Kurdish scientists, writers and intellectuals. However, this issue has been met with negative reactions from students, teachers and families of those who died in the war against ISIS and has caused protests.

The history of changing the name of schools in the north and east of Syria

After the formation of the structure of the "Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria", the educational system of these regions underwent extensive changes. At that time, the remaining names from the period of the Baath regime were removed and instead, the names of the people who lost their lives in the war with ISIS were placed on the schools.

However, within the framework of the "January 29 agreement", the interim government of Syria has once again demanded to review the names of the schools. This issue is still considered one of the axes of disagreement between Damascus and the autonomous administration.

Exchange mutual lists

According to information from educational sources, the Ministry of Education of the Provisional Government of Syria has sent a list of the names of the schools in Qamishlo to the education management of this city. But this administration not only rejected the list, but also sent a replacement list to Damascus.

Reports indicate that in the meantime, some changes have been made, but some of the names of the schools that were assigned to Kurdish and Arab personalities in the past are still preserved.

Continued changes and reactions

In recent days, some schools faced a name change again. Among other things, in Qamishlo, the name of "Diyar Martyr School" was changed to "Asaduddin Sherko", "Sharvan Martyr School" was changed to "Sharf Khan Badlisi-2", "Martyr Farhad Kat School" was changed to "Hitin" (an old name during the Baath period) and "Hasan Mahmoud Khalaf School" was changed to "Aqba bin Nafee".

However, it is expected that Qamishlo's education administration will also reject this new list and announce its official response to Damascus. At the same time, public dissatisfaction among the people of the region regarding the changing of the names of the schools continues.