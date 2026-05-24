Öcalan is one of the founders of the "second century of the Republic" of Türkiye

According to Kurdpress, while the reconciliation process between the Turkish government and the Turkish Kurdistan Workers' Party or PKK has entered a new stage, Gurkan Chakraoglu, a lawyer and Turkish nationalist figure, considered this process a historic opportunity to redefine the Turkish identity and overcome the Kemalist nation-state model.

Çakroğlu, who used to be a member of the "Good" nationalist party (IYI Party) but is now considered a supporter of the peace process, emphasized in an interview with Amargi magazine that "Turkishness" existed before the formation of the modern Turkish government and should not be limited to the framework of the Kemalist government.

He described Turkey's 1982 constitution as a "worn out political contract" and said that the political system based on "standardization, assimilation and centralism" over the past century has distanced Turkish society from its historical and cultural roots.

This Turkish lawyer also pointed to the "democratic nation" theory of Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned PKK leader, and said that Turkey is gradually moving away from the Kemalist paradigm and moving towards a model where Kurds and Turks can live in a common and democratic framework.

Çakroğlu stated: "Ocalan is one of the founders of the second century of the Republic of Turkey, maybe even the most important of them." According to him, just as the Democratic Party in the 1950s and the Justice and Development Party in the 2000s changed the course of Turkey's political developments, the Kurdish political movement can also be the engine of Turkey's transformation in the 2030s.

He did not see peace as merely the end of military conflict and emphasized: "Peace in its most complete form means law"; But a law that is based on a common social contract beyond official regulations.

Çakroğlu stated: "Ocalan is one of the founders of the second century of the Republic of Turkey, maybe even the most important of them." According to him, just as the Democratic Party in the 1950s and the Justice and Development Party in the 2000s changed the course of Turkey's political developments, the Kurdish political movement can also be the engine of Turkey's transformation in the 2030s.

He did not see peace as merely the end of military conflict and emphasized: "Peace in its most complete form means law"; But a law that is based on a common social contract beyond official regulations.

Çakroğlu also called for the full recognition of the Kurdish language in Türkiye and said that education in the Kurdish language is not only a threat to the country's unity, but can strengthen the position of the Turkish language in the region.

While supporting Kurdish cultural rights, he did not support the idea of ​​local autonomy, saying that within the framework of a "democratic nation", local freedoms could be secured without the need for autonomous structures. According to him, strong local communities are not a threat to national unity, but a factor to strengthen it.