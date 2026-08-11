11 August 2026 - 14:30

"Framework Law" Passed with 468 Votes in Turkish Parliament

"Framework Law" Passed with 468 Votes in Turkish Parliament

Service Turkey – The "Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration" Law Proposal, prepared within the framework of the Peace and Democratic Society Process, was passed by a majority vote of the Turkish Parliament's General Assembly.

According to Kurdistan Press, the review of the "Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration" Law Proposal in the Turkish Parliament's General Assembly was completed and the proposal was passed by a majority vote of the deputies.

562 deputies participated in the electronic voting, of which 468 deputies voted in favor, 88 deputies voted against, and six deputies abstained.

Thus, the legal proposal prepared within the framework of the Peace and Democratic Society Process passed the General Assembly of the Parliament and was passed.The session of the General Assembly of the Parliament ended after the voting.

News ID 161645

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