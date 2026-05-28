Mazloum Abdi and the leaders of the Kurdistan Region emphasize the stability of Syria and the unity of the Kurds

According to Kurdpress, the Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Mazloum Abdi met with the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and the Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, and discussed the latest political and security developments in Syria.

According to the statements published by the government and the presidency of the Kurdistan Region, the two sides emphasized in these meetings the importance of maintaining security and stability in Syria, confronting terrorist threats and guaranteeing the rights of the Kurds and other ethnic groups and religions of this country.

In the meeting between Masrour Barzani and Mazloum Abdi, the general situation in Syria and the political and security challenges facing the northern and eastern regions of the country were discussed. The two sides also emphasized the necessity of maintaining stability and supporting coexistence among all ethnic and religious groups in Syria.

These meetings were held in a situation where political developments and security concerns continue to cast a shadow over the areas under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces in the north and east of Syria.

In the meeting between Nechirvan Barzani and Mazloum Abdi, security issues, dangers caused by the activities of remnants of extremist groups and ways to strengthen regional cooperation were also discussed. The two sides emphasized that maintaining stability in the north and east of Syria is necessary to prevent further humanitarian and security crises.

One of the main axes of the talks was the topic of internal dialogue between Syrian Kurdish political currents. Nechirvan Barzani and Mazloum Abdi emphasized the need to strengthen unity and coordination between Syrian Kurdish parties and forces, and considered it as a basic condition for the success of any future political process.

In this meeting, the importance of achieving a comprehensive political solution to the Syrian crisis and continuing the dialogue with Damascus was also emphasized. Both sides believed that establishing a common position among the Kurdish currents could strengthen their position in future negotiations with the Syrian central government.

During this trip, Mazloum Abdi appreciated the political and humanitarian support of the Kurdistan region of Iraq to the Kurds and other residents of northern and eastern Syria and described the role of Erbil in reducing pressures and contributing to the stability of the region as important.

It should be mentioned that the Kurdistan Region of Iraq has had close relations with the Syrian Kurdish political and military actors over the past years and has always emphasized on dialogue, peaceful coexistence and the political solution of the Syrian crisis.