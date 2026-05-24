Integration of about 20 thousand teachers from Kurdish regions in the Syrian education system

According to Kurdpress, citing Anab Baladi, in the continuation of the process of merging the institutions of the autonomous administration of North and East Syria with the structure of the central government, an educational official in Haskeh announced that about 19,400 teachers working in the Kurdish regions of North-East Syria will soon enter the education system of the interim government of Syria as official employees.

The head of the education department of Haskeh said that all the teachers affiliated with the education department of the Kurdish Autonomous Administration will be covered by the Syrian Ministry of Education and "no teacher will be left out" based on the integration process.

According to him, the joint committees are now examining and verifying the educational and professional qualifications of the teachers, and some of the required documents have been requested from them.

This action is carried out while the negotiations between Damascus and the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria continue after the important agreement in late January; The agreement was signed after weeks of fierce fighting between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian Army. In that agreement, the two sides emphasized the permanent ceasefire and the integration of Rojava's military and civilian institutions into the structure of the Syrian government.

Al-Bari announced that the total number of teachers in the regions under the control of the autonomous administration is about 33 thousand. Statistics that include teachers hired before the formation of the self-governing administration. According to him, about 700,000 students study in nearly 2,000 schools in these areas.

This educational official also said that with the beginning of the new school year, education will be based on the "Syrian Education System Program", but the framework related to education in the Kurdish language and the curriculum of the Autonomous Administration will be determined in the coming days.

He added that the resumption of education in the Kurdish language only faces "some technical issues" and the translation of books and curricula into the Kurdish language is one of the suggestions made in this regard.

After the withdrawal of the Syrian government forces from the Kurdish areas in 2012, the autonomous administration of North and East Syria established an independent education system, in which education in the Kurdish language was considered a part.

Meanwhile, Ahmad al-Shara, the head of the interim government of Syria, last January by issuing decree number 13, recognized the Kurdish language as the "national language"; However, Arabic remains the only official language of Syria.