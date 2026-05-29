After Eid, regional parties should meet to end the political deadlock

According to Kurdpress, Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, in his Eid al-Adha congratulatory message, while congratulating the Muslims of Kurdistan, Iraq and the world on this occasion, asked the forces and political parties of the Kurdistan Region to gather with a nationalistic and responsible spirit after Eid al-Adha to solve the existing political crisis and impasse.

In this message, Barzani also offered special congratulations to the families of the martyrs, Peshmerga and the people of the Kurdistan Region and expressed hope that this Eid will be the beginning of improving the situation in the Kurdistan Region and overcoming political crises.

Referring to the current "sensitive and decisive" situation, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party has addressed the political parties and currents of the region to prioritize the interests of the people of the Kurdistan Region and the supreme interests of the Kurds over partisan and limited interests and put an end to the fruitless conflicts that have damaged the political process of the region.

He also emphasized that the continuation of the current situation brings a conscientious, national and patriotic responsibility to all parties and asked the parties to return to the "right path" with a sense of responsibility.

In the end, Barzani expressed his hope that Eid al-Adha will be the foundation for stability, peace and solving political problems in the Kurdistan Region and the region.