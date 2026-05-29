The Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union must open a new door to a new stage.

According to Kurdpress, according to the statement of the deputy prime minister's office, Qabad Talabani met separately with German Consul General Albrecht von Wittke and British Consul General Andrew Beasley in the Kurdistan Region.

In these meetings, the political situation of the region and the delay in the formation of the 10th cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government were discussed.

Referring to the disagreements and the suspension of negotiations, Qabad Talabani said: "A solution must be found to end this political impasse and both parties (party and unity) should open the door to a new stage; Because the continuation of this situation will cause more damage to the position of the climate and the life and livelihood of its citizens."

Qabad Talabani also stated about the relations between the region and Baghdad: "We have said for a long time that Baghdad is our strategic depth and we, as Kurds, should have a stronger presence there."

The deputy prime minister also emphasized: "The start of the new government in Baghdad is a good opportunity to solve the problems between the region and Baghdad regarding various cases, but for this to happen, it is necessary for the Kurdistan currents to cooperate and coordinate with each other."

According to this statement, in both meetings, opinions were also exchanged about developments in the region. In this regard, the Deputy Prime Minister, referring to the progress achieved in the negotiations between the United States and Iran, expressed hope that these talks will reach a good result and lead to peace and stability in the region.