According to Kurdpress, Hayman Horami, a member of the political office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, warned in a conversation with the "Amargi" media that the federal system in Iraq is out of order and Baghdad is moving towards excessive "centralization". According to this senior Kurdish official, 55 articles of the 2005 Iraqi constitution have not been implemented and the only way to save the country is to return to the spirit of the constitution.

Horami severely criticized the central government's approach and announced that the ruling mentality in Baghdad is going towards weakening the independence of the Kurdistan Region. To prove the structural nature of this crisis, he pointed to the political agreement with Mohammad Shia al-Sudani (former prime minister) and said: "Among the 87 clauses of the political agreement and government program, only 4 clauses have been implemented; This indicates a systemic problem in the whole of Iraq."

The relationship between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government has been affected by severe disputes over issues such as oil management, budget, public sector employee rights, disputed areas and the limits of federal authority.

Kurdish leaders believe Baghdad is using court rulings, budget pressures and oil export controls as tools to undermine the region's autonomy. On the other hand, the central government of Baghdad also accuses Erbil of not adhering to the rules of revenue sharing and integrated management of oil resources.

A member of the political office of the party announced that a delegation led by Nechirvan Barzani (deputy of the Democratic Party and head of the Kurdistan Region) traveled to Baghdad and signed an agreement with the coordination framework (Shia coordination framework). Although Horami refused to disclose the details of this agreement, he emphasized that the main goal of these movements is to restore the governance system to the spirit of the 2005 constitution.