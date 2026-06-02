Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: 287 people died in May; 15 victims were women

According to Kurdpress, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) announced in its monthly report on the humanitarian and security situation in Syria that in May 2026, a total of 287 people were killed in different regions of the country, 15 of whom were women.

According to this report, which was published on the official website of this watchdog, it is stated: "The female victims died during various violent incidents. One woman was killed in internal conflicts in the areas under the control of the Syrian interim government, another woman died from a stray bullet, and one suspicious death was recorded among the victims.

The organization also announced that one woman was killed during sectarian executions and five other women were victims of crimes in areas under the control of the Syrian interim government. In addition, one woman died due to a grenade explosion and the bodies of four women were also discovered in mass graves.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights emphasized in its report that this statistic shows the continuation of security problems in the country, the presence of armed groups and the proliferation of weapons in different regions of Syria. The report states that mines and ammunition left over from the war are still a serious threat to civilians.

According to this report, women and children are still one of the most vulnerable groups against the consequences of war and insecurity, and the lack of a stable political solution is one of the main factors in the continuation of violence and the increase in human casualties in Syria.

In the end, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights once again called on the international community to take more effective measures to protect civilians, end the violence and hold accountable the perpetrators of human rights violations in Syria.