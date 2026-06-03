Solving the Kurdish issue is part of Türkiye's democratization process

According to Kordpress, "Tunjer Bekerkhan", the co-chairman of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Demparty), emphasized the necessity of rebuilding relations between Kurds and Turks based on the principle of equality and considered the current process as part of Turkey's democratization path.

Bekerkhan gave a speech today at the meeting of the Democratic Party faction in the Turkish Parliament and in a part of his remarks, he addressed the developments related to the Republican People's Party (CHP). Referring to judicial interventions in the affairs of this party, he said that these measures have increased concerns about the peace process.

He also stated that this situation has spread mistrust in the society and has negatively affected the political atmosphere of Türkiye.

Emphasizing that the issue of the Kurds is a matter related to rights, democracy, freedom, political representation and recognition of identity, the co-chairman of the Dem Party said: "This process is not limited to the issue of the Kurds and it is not just the process of solving this problem; Rather, it is actually a part of Türkiye's democratization process."

Beker Khan asked all sections of society, civil institutions and democratic organizations to support this process and added: "If we support this process along with the opposition movements, civil society and democratic institutions, we can enter Turkey into a new phase."

He also emphasized the necessity of participation of all citizens in this process and said that people all over Türkiye should play a role in maintaining and advancing this path.

In another part of his speech, Bakr Khan warned about the consequences of internal tensions and stated that the emergence of internal crises and disputes can challenge the peace process.

In the end, he stated: "Any action that leads to an increase in internal tensions is not only not beneficial for the country, but will also harm the society, the peace process, and the future of Turkey."